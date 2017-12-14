Both pro-life and pro-choice campaigners confident of win in Eighth Amendment referendum

Individuals and groups from both sides of the Eighth Amendment debate have been reacting to yesterdays decisions by the Oireachtas Committee on the Eighth Amendment.

Both pro-life and pro-choice campaigners are insisting their side will win, in an Eighth Amendment referendum that has been pencilled in for next summer.

Main points:

An Oireachtas Committee has recommended a full repeal of the Eighth Amendment of the Constitution. That would decriminalise abortion, which would allow women to get abortion pills online or have one carried out by a certified medical practitioner.

They recommended to legislate to allow abortion on request up to 12 weeks of the pregnancy.

The committee has also voted in favour of allowing abortion in the case of a risk to the woman’s health, either physical or mental.

That would legalise terminations in cases of risk by suicide.

They also support terminations in cases of rape and in relation to fatal foetal abnormalities.

Two of the Citizens’ Assembly’s 12 recommendations were not supported: terminations for socio-economic reasons and significant but non-fatal foetal abnormalities.

Cora Sherlock of the Pro-Life Campaign believes the committee’s recommendations disregarded the rights of unborn children.

Cora Sherlock

"It is a great thing that the public will have the final say on the Eighth Amendment because what the committee have done is they have shown a really frightening disregard for the rights of unborn children," Ms Sherlock said.

"I believe that everybody should be very concerned about the way they have ignored the humanity of an unborn child."

Ms Sherlock believes that the public will vote to retain the Eighth Amendment saying: "Particularly in this case due to the imbalance on the committee the public hasn’t had the chance to hear the reality of what abortion means in other countries and how it affects society.

"For example, in the UK where one in every five pregnancies now ends in abortion.

"So I am confident that once the public gets to hear that information that they will vote against the repeal of the Eighth Amendment."

Meanwhile, Dr Krysia Lynch from the group Midwives for Choice believes that when the facts are laid out, the public will vote to get rid of the Eighth Amendment.

"Where we have the full facts that we’re not looking at emotive issues, we are just looking at the full facts about what women’s healthcare is like in Ireland and what women and mothers essentially need in order to have safe pregnancies then I think the nation probably will see sense and vote for repeal."

Dr Lynch says repealing the Eighth is about having the best outcomes for women.

"We want safe motherhood for everyone who is pregnant in Ireland, we want maternity care without any restrictions," Dr Lynch said.

"We want human rights for everybody that’s involved in maternity care both people who are going through it and people who are working in it and the repeal of the Eighth Amendment is really the only way to achieve that."