Bórd na Móna strike 'likely if company doesn't engage', say unions

Unions at Bórd na Móna say industrial action at the company is looking increasingly likely.

The comments come after management announced it is to close its peat briquette plant in Littleton in Tipperary by next April with the loss of 69 permanent jobs.

The future of 56 peat-harvesting jobs in the area is also in doubt.

BNM group of unions secretary and SIPTU organiser John Regan said shop stewards and officials would meet on Monday morning.

"(We will) look on Monday at what way we're going to handle the closure and to come up with a plan. We'll meet the company in the afternoon to get their position with a view to a general meeting of both factories," he said.

"We don't want to have to pull that trigger (to strike), but if we do…Bórd na Móna don’t tend to engage meaningfully and if that's their approach on this one then yes, it's going to end up in a dispute."