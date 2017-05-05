Bord na Móna Group of Unions considering industrial action

Industrial action is looking increasingly likely at Bord na Mona after the briquette company announced plans to close its operations in Littleton in Tipperary by next April.

The closure will come with the loss of at least 69 permanent jobs.

The Bord na Móna Group of Unions has called an extraordinary meeting of shop stewards and officials to discuss the announcement by the company, to take place in the SIPTU Office in Tullamore on Monday.

BNM Group of Unions secretary John Regan, said: “The meeting will discuss the threat to close the Littleton plant and what actions will be taken in response to it.

“Following the meeting BNM Group of Unions’ representatives will meet with management on Monday afternoon.

“BNM Group of Unions representatives also intend to discuss the situation with the Minister for Communications, Climate Action and Environment, Denis Naughten. We are confident that the Minister will agree to discuss the situation with us when he addresses a Climate Change seminar which is taking place on Wednesday.”

He added: “The BNM Group of Unions has stated that it does not accept the decision by the Board to close the Littleton plant and it will consider industrial action in order to prevent the closure taking place.”