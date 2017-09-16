Boots announces drop in price of morning after pill

Boots is to drop the price of the morning after pill by €11 from Monday.

The Times Ireland Edition reports that the pharmacy will cut the price of the emergency contraception from €35 to €24.

In July, Boots dropped the price of the morning after pill in the UK but said it had no plans to do the same here.

It has now confirmed that it will offer a generic brand of the pill for a cheaper price.

