Booking opens for 60th Anniversary Dublin Theatre Festival

Booking opens today for the 60th Anniversary Dublin Theatre Festival, which will run for 18 days and nights this Autumn.

The programme features over 350 performances, on 17 stages across the city from September 28 until October 15.

The festival's Sinead McHugh says there is something for everyone this year - even if you've never been to the theatre before.

"For 60 years we've been putting on festivals and they've been enjoyed by audiences across Dublin, so this is a very important anniversary programme for us," she said.

"It's a real celebration of all the theatre that's some before, and a look to the future too."