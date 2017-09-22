Book of evidence served in psychoactive drug case connected to teenager's death in Cork

By Liam Heylin

A book of evidence was served today on a 17-year-old charged with sale or supply of the psychoactive drug U47700 arising out of the investigation of the death of a teenager in Cork in January.

Inspector Brian O’Donovan confirmed at a juvenile sitting of Cork District Court today that a book of evidence had been served on the teenager.

Judge Con O’Leary sent the case forward to the sessions of Cork Circuit Criminal Court commencing on October 23.

Emma Leahy, defence solicitor, asked for the judge to extend free legal aid for the appointment of a senior counsel as well as a junior counsel because of the seriousness of the case as it related to a death.

There is no direct reference to a fatality on any of the charges faced by the teenager.

The late Michael Cornacchia, 16, was found unconscious by his mother in his bedroom at their terraced home at Deermount in Deerpark, Cork.

He was pronounced dead at the scene by a local doctor. It was reported at the time that the death may have been linked to the synthetic drug powder called U47700.

One of the charges faced by the accused teenager states that on January 16 of this year he had at a location in Cork city for sale or supply a psychoactive substances, namely U47700, to another person knowing or being reckless as to whether that substance was being acquired for human consumption. This charge was brought contrary to Section 3 of the Criminal Justice (Psychoactive Substances) Act 2010.

The second charge was of possessing cocaine contrary to the Misuse of Drugs Act. Bail was previously refused.

Det. Garda Darragh Murray who brought the charges against the 17-year-old said: “My belief is that if granted bail he would fail to turn up for his case."

The accused cannot be identified as he is a juvenile defendant.