Bonfire stockpiles confiscated by Dublin City Council this Halloween

Halloween revellers in Dublin are being warned that illegal bonfire stockpiles will be seized and confiscated.

Dublin City Council says it has got an action plan in place to ensure everyone enjoys the festival safely with plenty of organised events being planned.

The council's Simon Brock says they want everyone to have fun, and removing illegal bonfire material will help avoid the risk of serious injury and damage.

He said: "Dublin City Council has a range of events throughout the city and the city centre promoting a safe and enjoyable Halloween.

"We would urge people to take part in these events, seek them out, attend them and enjoy them, they are family friendly events."