Bomb Disposal Team neutralises two suspected explosive devices in Cork
21/02/2017 - 19:05:09
A Defence Forces Bomb Disposal Team has made safe two suspected explosive devices in Cork.
The improvised units were found in the Mayfield area of Cork this afternoon.
They were neutralised by a Bomb Disposal Team, and the scene was declared safe at 4pm.
The remains of the devices have been taken to a secure military installation for further examination, and evidence has been passed on to the Gardaí.
