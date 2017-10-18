Bomb Disposal Team called after suspect device found in Limerick village

The Army Bomb Disposal Team has been called after a suspect device was identified at a property in Rathkeale, Co Limerick, it has been reported.

According to local radio station Live95fm, gardaí have closed Main Street between Castlematrix and the fire station as they await the arrival of bomb specialists.

#LIMERICK Main St, Rathkeale closed until further notice between Castlematrix & Ballingarry jct due to an incident. https://t.co/pdsEzJTRQr — AA Roadwatch (@aaroadwatch) October 18, 2017

A school and a doctor's surgery are located nearby.

Another bomb-related incident reported in Co Limerick yesterday after a grenade was found in the vicinity of a private residence in the Pennywell Road area of the city overnight.

The Army Bomb Disposal Team carried out a controlled explosion and that scene declared safe just after 3am.