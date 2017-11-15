Boiler may have caused Louth explosion that killed man and injured two others

A 28-year-old man has been killed in an explosion at a house in Co Louth.

It happened at The Cottages in the Beaulie area of Drogheda shortly after midnight.

A second man in his 50s and a woman in her 20s were taken to Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital in Drogheda but their injuries are not believed to be life-threatening.

Early indications suggest it was a back boiler that caused the explosion in a room where the occupants were sitting at the time.

The emergency services were called to the remote house shortly after midnight.

After arriving at the scene fire and emergency services extinguished the fire at the house.

A post mortem is due to be carried out on the dead man today

The scene is still preserved and gardai say they have not established what caused the explosion.

Technical teams will examine the scene.

The incident is not being treated as suspicious.