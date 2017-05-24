Body set up to carry out root and branch review of Gardaí meets for first time today

The Commission on the Future of Policing in Ireland is holding its first meeting today.

The 12-member body was set up to conduct a root and branch review of Garda operations, following a series of scandals.

The controversies included the recording of nearly a million fake breath tests by Gardaí.

The commission is chaired by Kathleen O'Toole, the chief of the Seattle Police Department.

It is due to issue a report by September next year.

