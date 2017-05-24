Body set up to carry out root and branch review of Gardaí meets for first time today
24/05/2017 - 06:03:19Back to Ireland Home
The Commission on the Future of Policing in Ireland is holding its first meeting today.
The 12-member body was set up to conduct a root and branch review of Garda operations, following a series of scandals.
The controversies included the recording of nearly a million fake breath tests by Gardaí.
The commission is chaired by Kathleen O'Toole, the chief of the Seattle Police Department.
It is due to issue a report by September next year.
Join the conversation - comment here