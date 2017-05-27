Body recovered off Dublin coast in in search for missing fisherman

Update 2pm: The fisherman whose body was recovered this morning off the Dublin coast has been named locally as Jamie McAllister.

A search had been launched for the 28-year-old from Skerries after the trawler he was on went down yesterday.

A second man who was on the vessel, Keith McAllister, was rescued. He is believed to be Jamie’s uncle and is recovering in hospital.

Earlier:The body of a fisherman who was missing since yesterday has been recovered off the north Dublin coast.

The man had been fishing with a companion when their vessel sank near Skerries.

The first man was rescued yesterday and is recovering in Beaumont Hospital. Garda divers recovered the second man's body this morning about 500m from the pier at Skerries.

The deceased has been brought ashore to Skerries harbour and will undergo a post mortem examination.

Earlier:

A search operation has resumed for a missing crewman off the coast of Dublin.

It comes after a small fishing vessel sank near Skerries yesterday afternoon, with two people on board.

The Irish Naval Vessel the LE Niamh, RNLI lifeboats, local fishing trawlers and a number of Irish Coastguard helicopter units are all on scene this morning.

A second man was taken to hospital after he was recovered from the water. He was said to be conscious when he was brought ashore about half an hour after the alarm was raised at lunchtime yesterday.

The men were believed to be on a small local vessel involved in razor fishing. The vessel went down about 100m from Skerries harbour in north Dublin.

It is understood a doctor and an advanced paramedic were on the scene when the rescued fisherman was taken from the water. He was treated on the shore before being taken away in an ambulance.

The Garda Water Unit was later dispatched to the scene.

Others taking part in the mission included the Navy vessel LE Niamh and the Air Corps' Casa maritime patrol aircraft.