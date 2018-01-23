Body of missing Irish man recovered in Equador

The body of a missing Irish man has been recovered in Ecuador.

26-year-old David Higgins from Kerry went missing on Saturday after a group of 5 kayakers became caught in a flash-flood on the River Abanico in Equador.

The body of 19-year-old Sligo man Alex McGourty was found shortly afterwards.

2 other men were rescued, while the fifth member of the group, British man Adam Vaughen is still missing.

