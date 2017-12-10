Body of man in his 20s discovered in house in Dublin

Gardaí are investigating the circumstances surrounding the discovery of a body of a male in Lucan.

Gardaí and emergency services were called to a house on Woodville Ave when the alarm was raised shortly before 3pm this afternoon.

The body of the man, who is understood to be in his early 20s, remains at the scene which is preserved for forensic and technical examination.

Early indications suggest the man appears to have sustained a gunshot wound.

The office of the State Pathologist has been notified.

No further information is available at this time, enquiries are ongoing and further updates will follow.