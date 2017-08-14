Body of man found in Derryveagh Mountains

A body of a man has been found in the Derryveagh Mountains in Co Donegal.

The man had not returned to his car which was parked at Loch Beara on the western outskirts of Glenveagh National Park and an alarm was raised on Saturday night.

According to RTÉ, the man told locals he was going walking in the Sliabh Sneachta area.

It is understood the man had a home in Donegal but was orginally from England.

A Coast Guard helicopter and the Donegal Mountain Rescue Team coordinated the search and the body was found yesterday evening.