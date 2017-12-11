Body of man discovered at Luas stop in Ranelagh

The body of a man has been discovered in Ranelagh in Dublin.

The 22-year-old was found unresponsive with a head injury outside the Luas stop on Ranelagh Road at around 4.40am this morning.

He was taken to St James' Hospital where he was pronounced dead on arrival.

The scene has been preserved and the State Pathologist has been notified.

Gardaí say a review of CCTV and a post mortem will determine the course of the investigation.