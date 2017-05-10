Body of father who killed wife and sons exhumed from family grave

The body of a father of three who murdered his wife and sons before killing himself has been exhumed from the family grave.

Alan Hawe was found dead along with his wife Clodagh and their children Liam, 13, Niall, 11, and Ryan, six, in their house in Co Cavan last August.

Gardai believe Mr Hawe, originally from Co Kilkenny, killed his wife and children in their home at Oakdene, Barconey, near Ballyjamesduff, before taking his own life.

Mr Hawe was deputy principal at Castlerahan National School, near where the family lived.

His wife grew up in Mount Nugent, Co Cavan, and she taught at Oristown National School in Co Meath.

Her relatives have set up the Lighthouse campaign to raise support and funds for a refuge service in the region.

Gardaí, staff attached to the Health Service Executive and Cavan County Council officials were involved in the exhumation from the plot in the small graveyard beside St Mary's Church in the town of Castlerahan.

It is understood a request was granted for the exhumation in March.

Under the terms of the licence the body must be reburied or cremated within 48 hours.

Inquests into the deaths are to take place later this year.

In the wake of the tragedy, the National Suicide Research Foundation issued a briefing document on murder-suicide in which it said there is a need for sensitive and factual reporting in order to minimise harm and increase awareness.

Anyone affected by the incident or other incidents can contact the Samaritans on 116 123.