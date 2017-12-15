Body of elderly woman discovered in Limerick house; 'suspicious' death

By David Raleigh

Gardaí have appealed for information after the body of an elderly woman was discovered in suspicious circumstances in Limerick city today.

The body of the woman, who is aged in her late 70s, was discovered by a relative, in her home, at New Road Thomondgate, around 1.30pm.

Gardaí have sealed off the house, and said they were not releasing the deceased’s name, as they were still trying to contact all of the woman’s family members.

Superintendent Derek Smart, Henry Street Garda Station, confirmed that gardaí were investigating the “suspicious death” of a woman in Thomondgate.

Appealing for information, Supt Smart said: “If anyone knows anything or heard anything in the area between last night and this afternoon” they should contact gardaí.

Superintendent Smart confirmed the services of the State Pathologist have been requested.

“A post mortem will be carried out by the State Pathologist and the results of this will determine the course of the Garda investigation,” he said.

Superintendent Smart said officers attached to the Garda Technical Bureau, based on Dublin, were also traveling to the scene to carry out a forensic examination of the deceased’s home.

Gardaí are conducting house-to-house inquires in the area, and harvesting cctv footage from neighbouring homes and businesses, as part of their investigations.