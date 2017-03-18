Body of Danielle McLaughlin to begin journey home today

The body of Danielle McLaughlin is expected to begin its journey home to Ireland today.

The young Donegal woman was murdered while traveling in Goa in India this week.

Post mortem results confirmed that the 28-year-old Donegal woman was murdered on a beach near the tourist resort of Goa.

A 24-year-old local man in the area has been charged in connection with her death.

The Irish Embassy along with the Kevin Bell Repatriation Trust, are now working with her family to try bring her remains home this weekend.

So far more than €40,000 has been raised to help bring Danielle's remains home to Buncrana.

The local community have been shocked by the tragedy, while expats, backpackers and locals in Goa gathered for vigil earlier this week.