Body of 22-year-old still at the scene after believed shooting in Dublin

The body of a man, believed to have been shot at a house in Lucan Co Dublin, is still at the scene this morning.

The alarm was raised when Gardai and emergency services were called to a house on Woodville Avenue, Lucan, shortly before 3pm yesterday.

A body was found with a wound to the chest - the office of the state pathologist was informed and cordons were put in place.

Overnight, the body, remained at the scene - which was sealed off pending the arrival this morning of the pathologist and a Garda technical team.

Gardai have confirmed that they are treating the death as suspicious but have yet to determine the cause.

They say all circumstances are being investigated and they want to speak to anyone who may have seen or heard anything unusual in the area around Woodville Avenue yesterday morning or early afternoon.