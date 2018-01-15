Body found in canal after worker toppled from bridge in Co Donegal

The body of a man who fell from a bridge in Co Donegal has been recovered by divers.

It is believed the man, in his 60s, was working on the bridge in Gaoth Dobhair when he fell into the canal at around 11am on Monday.

A major search and rescue operation was launched involving the Coast Guard Rescue 118 helicopter, Bunbeg Coast Guard, the fire service, gardaí and ambulance personnel.

A body was located at around 2.40pm not far from the bridge by search teams.

- PA