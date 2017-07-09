Bodies of two men recovered from sea off Donegal

The bodies of two men have been recovered from the sea off Donegal.

The men had gone missing after taking a small boat out near Mallinbeg last night.

One was aged in his 40s while the other was in his 50s.

The Coast Guard's Declan Geoghegan says the bodies were recovered this morning.

"This morning a body was washed ashore in Mallinbeg and the gardaí alerted the Coast Guard," he said.

"The Sligo-based Coast Guard helicopter, Rescue 118, then recovered a second body shortly after 11 o'clock."