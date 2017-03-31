Bodies of Snowdonia helicopter crash victims recovered by rescue workers

The bodies of all five victims who died when their helicopter crashed in Snowdonia have been recovered by rescue workers.

They have been identified as Dublin woman Ruth Burke and her husband Kevin Burke, aged 49 and 56, Donald and Sharon Burke aged 55 and 48, and Barry Burke, 51, all from the greater Milton Keynes area, North Wales Police said.

Ruth Burke and Kevin Burke. Pic: Facebook

Their bodies were found with the wreckage of the helicopter in the Rhinog mountains near Trawsfynydd yesterday, following a major search which began on Wednesday when the privately-owned Twin Squirrel aircraft failed to arrive in Dublin.

Chief Inspector Richie Green, at North Wales Police, said: "Shortly before 3.30pm this afternoon the last of the five who were on board the helicopter were recovered and they have now been transported to a local hospital's mortuary.

"Thames Valley Police family liaison officers have informed family members and we can now begin the very difficult process of formal identification.

"We'll continue to support the family and I'd simply ask both media and public alike to respect their privacy at this time. Our thoughts remain with the extended family and their friends."

He also thanked the eighty-plus police officers and rescue workers involved "not just for their dedication and skill in very trying conditions but also the dignified and compassionate manner in which the whole operation was conducted".