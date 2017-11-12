Bob Geldof to hand back Freedom of Dublin award in protest

Bob Geldof has announced he is to hand back his Freedom of the City of Dublin.

He said that he cannot, in good cnoscience, hold the same accolade as Myanmar's de-facto leader Aung San Suu Kyi.

Mr Geldof says her association with the city of Dublin "shames us all".

His comments come after accusations that the Burmese leader has ignored ethnic cleansing of the minority Rohingya Muslims in her country.

"It is with deep sadness and great regret that I feel obliged to return to Dublin City Council the great honour bestowed upon me of the Freedom of the City of Dublin," said Geldof in his statement.

"I am a very proud Dubliner but cannot in all conscience continue to be one of the honoured few to have received this great tribute whilst Aung San Suu Kyi remains amongst that number.

"In short, I do not wish to be associated in any way with an individual currently engaged in the mass ethnic cleansing of the Rohingya people of North West Burma.

"I am a founding patron of The Aegis Trust who are concerned with genocide prevention and studies. Its founders built and maintain the National Holocaust Museum of the UK.

"I spoke at the inaugural National Holocaust Memorial Day at Westminster and in my time, I have walked amongst peoples who were sectionally targeted with ethnic cleansing.

"I would be a hypocrite now were I to share honours with one who has become at best an accomplIce to murder, complicit in ethnic cleansing and a handmaiden to genocide.

"I am aware of this woman’s apologists and their considerations of political niceties but I have no patience with sophistry in the face of brute oppression.

"Her association with our city shames us all and we should have no truck with it, even by default. We honoured her, now she appalls and shames us.

"The moment she is stripped of her Dublin Freedom perhaps the Council would see fit to restore to me that which I take such pride in. If not so be it.

"Please accept this small gesture and the sadness that accompanies it."