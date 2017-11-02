Blanchardstown Centre opens as usual after security alert

The Blanchardstown Centre will open as usual this morning after a security alert saw the retail complex in lockdown for nearly four hours yesterday.

Members of the Emergency Response Unit carried out a series of searches at the West Dublin shopping centre, before standing down without a result.

Gardai have confirmed they were dealing with a security incident, but say they will not be commenting further on the operation.

Members of the Garda Armed Response Unit were deployed to search the centre at about 5pm, and were stood down before 9pm last night.

Gardaí were responding to a reported sighting of missing Clare teenager Jack Dinan in the car park of the shopping centre.

Members of the Armed Response Unit swept the area twice and but stood down after the unsuccessful search.