Bishop Eamon Casey dies aged 89

Bishop Eamon Casey has died, aged 89.

He is reported to have passed away peacefully at a nursing home in Newmarket-on-Fergus, Co Clare, this afternoon.

Mr Casey left Ireland amid controversy in the early 90's after it was discovered he had fathered a child with an American divorcee Annie Murphy.

Eamon Casey was ordained a Catholic priest in 1951- he was appointed Bishop of Kerry 18 years later, and Bishop of Galway in 1976.

He was seen as a progressive and highly influential member of the Church, until his resignation in 1992 after reports surfaced of his sexual relationship with Annie Murphy - with whom he had a son.

It was a pivotal moment for the Church in Ireland, which until then held considerable influence over society and politics.

It is understood Mr Casey passed away this afternoon following a long illness.