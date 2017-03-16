Bishop Casey's life remembered at funeral Mass

A Trócaire box and family crests were among the symbols of Bishop Eamonn Casey's life which were brought to the altar at his funeral this afternoon.

The mass was celebrated at Galway Cathedral by Bishop of Clonfert John Kirby and Bishop of Achonry Brendan Kelly.

Eamonn Casey was ordained a Catholic priest in 1951- he was appointed Bishop of Kerry 18 years later, and Bishop of Galway in 1976.

He was seen as a progressive and highly influential member of the church, until his resignation in 1992, after reports surfaced of his relationship with American Annie Murphy - with whom he had his son, Peter.

In his introduction, Bishop Kirby welcomed Eamonn Casey's family to the service.

"I know how close Bishop Eamonn felt to all of his family and of their closeness to him," Bishop Kirby said.

The homily was preached by Bishop Brendan Kelly.

"Eamonn Casey, whose mortal remains are with us today in this Cathedral, had a long life as priest and bishop," Bishop Kelly said. "He did much good.

"He was a doer. Not just within his dioceses, but on the national and international scene with the development, from 1973, of Trocáire, and as a defender of the rights of people who were oppressed and poor.

"He is particularly remembered for his courage as he attended dozens of stricken people when soldiers opened fire and many people were killed and injured at Archbishop – now ‘Blessed’ - Oscar Romero’s funeral in San Salvador in March 1980.

"There are those of us who remember, with gratitude, his kindness and encouragement when personally we most needed it."

Addressing "profoundly upsetting" aspects of Bishop Casey's life, Bishop Kelly discussed Casey's resignation in 1992 and prayed for peace for those who were hurt by his actions.

"Then 25 years ago, the emergence into the light of other hidden realities in his life, beginning with the fact that he had a son, Peter, were profoundly upsetting for the Church and for people in general.

"This is neither the time nor the place to go over the details which in any case are very well known, not only in Ireland, but all over the world. Yes, we are all sinners, but irresponsibility, infidelity and sin are particularly shocking in the lives of those who preach the Gospel.

"In 1992 Bishop Eamonn resigned and left the country. He expressed his sorrow many times, apologised and asked for forgiveness. He spent a number of years working on the missions in South America, and later in the south of England, before eventually coming home to live in Shanaglish, Co Galway.

"But people had been hurt and wounded … wounds that do not always heal easily or quickly. We remember these people too today. We acknowledge their suffering. We pray for continued healing and peace for them."