Bishop believes cervical cancer vaccine could encourage risky sexual behaviour

A Catholic Bishop believes a cervical cancer vaccine for schoolgirls encourages them to engage in risky sexual behaviour.

Gardasil is offered to young teenagers to help stop them contracting HPV once they become sexually active.

Bishop Phonsie Cullinan of Waterford and Lismore has called for money spent on the vaccine, to instead be used to help young people abstain from sex.

He wondered if the vaccine would "lull our girls into a false sense of security" over their sexual behaviour.

He told the Irish Times: "More sexual activity means an increased risk of infection and therefore an increased risk of serious health problems."

Dr Ciara Kelly believes the health of young women is nothing to do with the Bishop.

She said: "This kind of thing where we should be punished for promiscuity, and it's some kind of throwback where the morality is being imposed on people rather than protecting their health, is like the 1950s all over again.

"Thiis something to be roundly condemned, the bishop needs to mind his own business, his business is not the health of young women."

The bishop also questioned the safety of the vaccine, saying it is "only 70% safe".

Dr Kelly said: "The vaccine is not 70% safe, the vaccine is safe full stop. It protects young women from cervical cancer and what I would say is 'give it to your kids, protect them'.

"Don't for a moment think that your children down the line will become sexually active, because that is probably not the case."