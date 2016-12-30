Bird Flu found in Ireland

Bird Flu has been found in Ireland.

The Department of Agriculture has confirmed the H5N8 strain of avian flu has been identified in a wild duck in County Wexford.

The Health Protection Surveillance Centre says no human infections of the disease have been reported worldwide.

In the last fortnight, bird flu has been identified on a number of UK farms - while Minister Michael Creed last week issued an order that all poultry be kept indoors in a bid to prevent the spread of the disease.