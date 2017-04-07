Bill to propose to stop sudden change of county boundaries

A bill will be put to the Dáil today that proposes to stop the sudden change of county boundaries.

It is after a number of recent cases where city and county limits were due to be changed for business and commercial reasons.

There are calls for residents living in those communities to have the final say.

Fianna Fail TD for Roscommon-Galway Eugene Murphy believes some changes are financially motivated.

"I think it's just the type of Government policy that is there at the moment, and taking the richer parts of some counties and pushing them into other counties - those counties that are weaker financially and economically are being used this way sometimes by Government.

"It's a Government policy which I don't agree with."