Bill to ban anti-homeless devices to be voted on today

A bill that would ban anti homeless devices is set to be voted on in the Oireachtas today.

The legislation, which is set to be rejected by Government, would see a restriction on devices like spikes in front of buildings.

People before Profit's Richard Boyd Barrett is one of the TD's putting forward the legislation.

He said: "It really is quite awful to think conscious decisions are made by banks, by corporations, by businesses in the city centre to then drive people out from this make shift shelter."