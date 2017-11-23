Bill to ban anti-homeless devices to be voted on today
A bill that would ban anti homeless devices is set to be voted on in the Oireachtas today.
The legislation, which is set to be rejected by Government, would see a restriction on devices like spikes in front of buildings.
People before Profit's Richard Boyd Barrett is one of the TD's putting forward the legislation.
He said: "It really is quite awful to think conscious decisions are made by banks, by corporations, by businesses in the city centre to then drive people out from this make shift shelter."
