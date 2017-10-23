Bill may force social media networks to take down posts that could prejudice trials
Social networks could face massive fines if they fail to take down posts that could prejudice a trial.
Fine Gael is due to publish a bill aimed at clarifying situations for judges dealing with contempt of court issues.
According to The Irish Independent, the courts would be able to force tech giants to remove certain content.
It follows the Jobstown trial earlier this year in which six men were cleared of charges relating to a water charges protest.