Bill Clinton and Theresa May to discuss Northern Ireland this morning

Theresa May will discuss the current political situation in Northern Ireland later with former US president Bill Clinton, Downing Street has said.

Mr Clinton, who has been visiting the UK and Ireland, will meet with the British Prime Minister in Number 10 this morning.

The Prime Minister's official spokesman said: "He and the PM wanted to take this opportunity to discuss Northern Ireland and also the ongoing partnership between the Government and the Clinton Health Access Initiative's work to lower the cost of HIV/Aids treatment worldwide."

As president, Mr Clinton played a key role in helping to secure the 1998 Good Friday Agreement which led to power-sharing in the North.

Currently the devolved institutions at Stormont remain suspended following collapse of the administration in January in the wake of the resignation of the late Martin McGuinness as deputy first minister.

During his visit to Northern Ireland, Mr Clinton met privately with the leaders of the Democratic Unionist Party (DUP) and Sinn Féin, the two biggest parties in the assembly.

Mrs May's spokesman however made clear that he had not been used to deliver a message on behalf of the Government, although efforts to restore power-sharing were continuing.

"Obviously work is ongoing in trying to reach a solution to get the compromises that are necessary to get the devolved administration up and running again," the spokesman said.