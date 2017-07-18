Bill being launched to protect the rights of infants in education system

A new bill is being launched today to tackle the problem of infants missing out on early education.

Currently only children aged six to 16 come under legislation to protect their school attendance.

Labour Senator Aodhán Ó Ríordáin explains why that is a problem.

He said: "It's a bill effectively trying to protect the rights of infants in the education system.

"Currently there is only a requirement to send your child to school between six and 16 years of age which means that anyone below that age doesn't come under the remit of the Educational Welfare Act which tries to encourage attendance, works for parent to make sure they don’t miss too much school."