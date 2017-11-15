Bill allowing payments in cases of catastrophic injury passes all stages in Oireachtas

The Minister for Justice and Equality, Charlie Flanagan, has announced that the Civil Liability (Amendment) Bill 2017 has passed all stages in the Oireachtas.

"The Bill, which allows the courts the power to award periodic payments in cases of catastrophic injury, is an extremely important new piece of legislation that will give much needed financial security to persons who have been catastrophically injured and who require lifelong care and assistance," Minister Flanagan said following the passage of the Bill in the Seanad.

"It addresses the concerns raised repeatedly by the courts that the absence of such legislation has meant that the best option for a catastrophically injured person in the form of a periodic payments order has not been available.

"It will ensure that people who have been catastrophically injured will receive the care and assistance they require for the rest of their lives."

The Civil Liability (Amendment) Bill 2017 seeks to address issues raised by the Working Group on Medical Negligence and Periodic Payments.

The Bill grants courts the power to award damages by way of periodic tax-free payment orders where appropriate having regard to the best interests of the plaintiff and all the circumstances of the case.

In addition, the Bill will ensure that such payments will not be taken into account in the event of bankruptcy.