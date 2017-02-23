Bill aimed at protecting homeowners from effects of repossession to be introduced in Dáil today

The impacts of losing the family home will be taken into account by judges under a new repossession Bill, writes Elaine Loughlin of the Irish Examiner.

The new Bill aimed at keeping people their homes is to be introduced in the Dáil later today.

The Independent Alliance say the Keeping People in Their Homes Bill 2017 provides greater protection to homeowners facing repossession and also gives "clarity" to judges by "humanising" repossession cases.

Courts would be able to take a number of factors into account, including the availability of suitable and affordable alternative accommodation to a family facing eviction.

They would also be allowed consider how the repossession would impact on any older people, people with disabilities or dependents living in the house.

Likewise access to school and whether moving a family out of their home will impact on the care and support arrangements for children and other dependents could be considered.

Independent Alliance TD Kevin 'Boxer' Moran (pictured), who has been working on the Bill for the past seven months, said: "This Bill can immediately help bring clarity and full and fair legal process to a devastating situation being faced by families every day."

He added: "It also provides a common sense and legal-based solution."

Mr Moran said the courts would be allowed take into consideration the impact that granting, adorning, postponing or executing an order for possession of a home would have on their lives.