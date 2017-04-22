Bid to evict tenant from 'den of iniquity' where body found

A house where the dead body of a young man was found in January was described by residents yesterday as “a den of iniquity” as Cork City Council applied to evict the tenant and regain possession, writes Liam Heylin.

Amanda Kenny, 38, was notified of the council’s application before Cork District Court in respect of 1 Presentation Place in Greenmount, Cork, but she failed to attend the hearing.

Numerous residents of Presentation Place were present yesterday as Judge Aingil Ní Chondúin acceded to the application from the local authority’s solicitor James O’Mahony.

The court’s order was for the local authority to take possession of the house, with the usual stay of two months on the order.

Residents, gardaí and council officials agreed that the present state of the house was horrific.

A catalogue of antisocial behaviour and unsanitary conditions in and around the house was also outlined in court yesterday.

There was nobody representing Ms Kenny to dispute the descriptions.

The allegations made included: