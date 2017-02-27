Bewley's pledges to only use fair-trade coffee by year end

Coffee brewers Bewley's say they aim to switch to 100% fairly-traded coffee by the end of 2017.

The company is one of several retailers promoting Fairtrade Fortnight, which starts today.

Tomorrow is day one of the annual Fairtrade Fortnight, in association with @Fairtrade_ie ! #Fairtrade pic.twitter.com/YupMq4BZ4u — Bewley's Ireland (@BewleysIreland) February 26, 2017

Sales of Fairtrade produce across Ireland increased by 9% last year.

Peter Gaynor, head of Fairtrade Ireland, wants consumers and suppliers to do more to seek out ethically-traded products.

"It's good news that it's growing, it's not grown quick enough," he said.

"All of us could do a lot more in terms of our purchasing habits and I think we need to make the effort to go and look for the products, to ask for the products when they're not available, and to ask the retailers why they don't take more responsibility themselves for making this thing happen to a greater extent so more people in developing countries can benefit from better terms of trade."