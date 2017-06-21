Bertie Ahern interested in running for President, says brother

Bertie Ahern is interested in running for the Áras if President Michael D Higgins does not seek a second term, according to the former Taoiseach's brother, Maurice.

In an interview with The Irish Daily Star, the former Dublin Lord Mayor said there is no indication yet as to whether President Higgins will run again in the 2018 election.

It is unclear if the former Taoiseach would seek a nomination from Fianna Fáil.
