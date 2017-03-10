Bertie Ahern: Brexit border issue is a 'nightmare' for Ireland
Former Taoiseach Bertie Ahern says the border issue thrown up by Brexit is a "nightmare" for Ireland.
At the moment there's nothing to stop people moving between Northern Ireland and the Republic - which will remain in the EU.
Mr Ahern says the overall impact of the UK's vote to leave is "enormous" - especially for the one sector in particular.
"About 45% of our food industry goes to the UK, very valued markets that's been the case for decades.
"They will take a big hit if there is tarrifs and that along with the currency problems, that makes it difficult."
