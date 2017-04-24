Bernie Sanders to visit Ireland for Dublin Book Festival

Bernie Sanders is making an appearance in Dublin this summer as part of the Dalkey Book Festival.

The US politician, who lost out on the Democratic presidential nomination to Hillary Clinton, will be interviewed by Irish economist David McWilliam as part of ‘An Evening with Bernie Sanders’.

The event is to take place at the Bord Gáis Energy Theatre one Sunday June 4, 2017.

Speaking about the event, festival director Sian Smyth said: “It is an extraordinary privilege for the Dalkey Book Festival to host Bernie Sanders, we are truly delighted to bring him to Ireland for the first time.

“He is an iconic political figure of our time, a stunning orator and with such turmoil in the US and globally we are very much looking forward to hearing his thoughts and insights.”

This will be Sanders’ first trip to our shores and if you’ve been following US politics you are aware that this is a man who doesn’t hold back.

Tickets are priced from €15 and include a copy of his book ‘Our Revolution: a future to believe in’.

The book festival itself will run from June 15 -18.