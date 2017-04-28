Bernie Sanders' Dublin talk sells out in minutes

Bernie Sanders' talk in Dublin has sold out in minutes.

The former Democratic candidate for US President is due to speak at the Dalkey Book festival this summer.

Economist David McWilliams was to interview Mr Sanders at the Bord Gais Energy Theatre on Sunday, June. 4

People on social media have reacted angrily, claiming it had sold out before tickets officially went on sale at 9am this morning.

UPDATE: Bernie Sanders Event SOLD OUT! Still tickets available for our other fabtastic #DalkeyBookFest events here: https://t.co/9TFFWZuMlg — Dalkey Book Festival (@dalkeybookfest) April 28, 2017

@TicketmasterIre did the Bernie Sanders tickets for the Dalkey Book Festival even go on sale? Getting "none available" since 9am — Graham Carrick (@grahamcarrick84) April 28, 2017

Well guess my idea to try to get ticket for Bernie Sanders in Dublin wad pointless... Website crashes and tickets gone in a minute 😪 pic.twitter.com/EmujoBavJb — Niall Polland (@niall_polland) April 28, 2017

@cholland1989 @DonnaMooney_ @dalkeybookfest Sold out literally in seconds, I was very much on the ball, watching the countdown on ticketmaster, took maybe 4 seconds to select,too slow. — Fionan Lynch (@FionanLynch) April 28, 2017