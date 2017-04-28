Bernie Sanders' Dublin talk sells out in minutes

Back to Ireland Home

Bernie Sanders' talk in Dublin has sold out in minutes.

The former Democratic candidate for US President is due to speak at the Dalkey Book festival this summer.

Economist David McWilliams was to interview Mr Sanders at the Bord Gais Energy Theatre on Sunday, June. 4

People on social media have reacted angrily, claiming it had sold out before tickets officially went on sale at 9am this morning.

Join the conversation - comment here

House Rules for comments - FAQ - Important message for commenters


More in this section

Most Read in Ireland