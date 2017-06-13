Beloved Cork music store and café to close this month

Cork city-centre music store Plugd and its sister cafe Gulpd are to cease their operations in the Triskel Arts Centre at the end of the month, writes Joe Leogue

“After six years here, it has been a difficult decision to make, but we feel it is the right one at this time. We have taken things as far as we can with our current set up and location,” a post on Facebook read.

Founded in 2002, Plugd is run by Jimmy Horgan and Albert Twomey, and originally operated from a premises on Washington Street before leaving the store in 2009.

In 2010 it operated from the ESB Substation on Caroline Street before moving to the Triskel Arts Centre in 2011.

“It’s been quite a ride… from hawking vinyl with Albert, to bangin out coffees with the crew, learning so much about food from our amazing chefs and suppliers, working with incredible musicians and artists from near and far,” Mr Horgan wrote on Facebook.

“None of this would have been possible without the support of everyone who came through the doors since 2011. Thanks everyone,” he said.

Mr Horgan also said the store plans to return “in some form or another”.

“Thanks also to the Triskel for inviting us in and we wish them well in the future. Now more than ever Cork needs a vibrant, welcoming space for Cork’s arts community, and I hope Triskel becomes that,” he said.

“This isn’t a goodbye… We will be back in some form or another in the future. But for now we are taking some time off to regroup and come back better,” Mr Horgan said.

Both the store and cafe have events planned for the month of June before they close their doors.