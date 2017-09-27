Belfast restaurant sorry for 'beat the wife' lunch sign

A Belfast restaurant has apologised for a sign referencing domestic violence placed outside its restaurant yesterday.

Ribs and Bibs on Botanic Avenue, used the sign reading ""ya can beat the wife, but ya can't beat a 5 pound lunch" to promote their '£5 til 5' lunch promotion.

It has since been subject to a storm of criticism on social media.

@StephenNolan why does ribs and bibs on botanic avenue think this sign is ok? Its horrific and makes light of an issue that's killing people pic.twitter.com/tQCBbOshVw — Felicity McKee (@flicknightshade) September 26, 2017

Do not eat at Ribs and Bibs in Botanic Avenue, Belfast. Domestic violence is NOT a joke. Sickening. pic.twitter.com/6uvnJyMxzH — Colin Dardis (@purelypoetry) September 26, 2017

This is an absolute disgrace! This sign was outside Ribs and Bibs, Botanic in Belfast. #againstdomesticviolence pic.twitter.com/6MWBqHD3OU — Abbie Kewley (@abbie_kewley) September 26, 2017

Other commenters said: "Absolutely abhorrent. Anyone with a moral compass, don't waste your money at Ribs and Bibs in Belfast", "Domestic violence as a marketing tagline by Ribs and Bibs in Belfast. Somebody thought this was a good idea. Not a funny issue." and "Domestic abuse is not a joke."

The sign has now been removed and the restaurant has issued an apology.

A spokesman told Belfast Live: "We do not condone abuse on men or women and the member of staff has only been working with us a couple of weeks and was on shift today by himself.

"We are dealing with it and would like to apologise for any offence caused and it will be dealt with by the management team."

If you have been affected by domestic violence you can freephone Women's Aid on (01) 6788858