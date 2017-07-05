Belfast computer scientist claims sex robots could be used in care homes

A Belfast computer scientist claims sex robots could soon be used to keep the elderly company in care homes.

Noel Sharkey, Professor of Artificial Intelligence at University of Sheffield, is co-creator of the Foundation for Responsible Robotics.

He says people can snigger but 'the robots are definitely coming' and govermments need to regulate the pleasure-bot industry.

They could be used for sexual therapy in the future, but would be controversial if used in nursing homes where patients with Alzheimer's might not be able to tell the difference.