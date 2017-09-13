Bedsits a temporary solution says Father Peter McVerry

A leading homeless campaigner is in favour of bringing back bedsits, but not for the benefit of landlords' pockets.

Bedsits were outlawed in 2013 because so many of the single occupancy units were substandard.

However, the Housing Minister is expected to announce their reintroduction next week in a bid to tackle the homeless crisis.

Father Peter McVerry believes they could be a good temporary solution.

"Given the crisis we are in, you would bring them back into use for a minimum period of maybe three years and then review it," he said.

"But it would be under two conditions, one, that they reach an acceptable standard of quality and secondly, that they would be offered only to people who are homeless or on the social housing waiting list."