Beach-goers warned about quality of water at Portmarnock

Dublin beach-goers are being warned to be wary about the water quality at Portmarnock beach today.

Heavy rain yesterday evening caused a storm-water overflow and the public are being advised to avoid swallowing or splashing the water, and to wash their hands before handling food.

Velvet Strand Beach remains open, but swimmers are being told to avoid bathing if pregnant; or if they have an open cut, or a weakened immune system.

More information is available from the EPA website at www.beaches.ie or from Fingal County Council.