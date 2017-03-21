Batch of Epipens recalled over defect

A batch of Epipens is being recalled due to a defect.

Some of the medical devices, which treat allergic reactions, have an issue with their injector.

The affected pens are 300 microgramme pre-filled pens, with an expiry date of May 2017 and lot number 5FA6655G.

The Health Products Regulatory Authority is asking every Epipen user to check the details on their devices and to return them to their pharmacy if affected, where replacement pens will be issued free of charge.