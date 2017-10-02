Tusla needs additional €20m in Budget 2018, according to children's charity

Tusla needs an additional €20m to carry out preventative work, according to a leading children's charity.

Barnardos has said this investment would ensure more children are able to remain with their families.

Barnardos is also calling on the government to address the fact that 3,000 children are homeless by building more social and affordable housing.

Head of Advocacy for Barnardos said urgent action is needed.

"There are over 3,000 children who are homeless. One in 9 live in consistent poverty," June Tinsley said.

"Currently many children's lives hang in the balance. Budget 2018 must invest in services that protect and encourage these children's development and potential," she said.

"There are thousands of children who endure extensive waiting lists for medical assessments and treatments. The Government must ensure quality services for them that will be available when and where they need it," she added.