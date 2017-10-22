Banks' response to tracker mortgage scandal 'not good enough', says Taoiseach

Taoiseach Leo Varadkar has said that he expects to see the people who were wrongly taken off tracker mortgages compensated by the banks before Christmas.

Leo Varadkar was speaking ahead of Minister Paschal Donohoe calling in the top bankers next Monday and Wednesday.

Up to 30,000 people may have been defrauded and the Taoiseach said that new taxes will be put on the banks if they fail to deal with the issue.

"Well I think we need to see what happens next week," he said.

"As you know, Mr Donohoe is going to meet with the heads of the banks during the week, and he's going to speak to them and demand from them further action

"98% of people who wrongfully had their trackers taken off them have had them restored, but less than half of people have been compensated, and that's not good enough."